The weather’s supposed to be beautiful in Little Rock for Second Friday Art Night; hey, thanks, weather! (or Todd Yakoubian, who we always suspect might be to credit or to blame?)

Here’s what we know about:

Over at Christ Church Episcopal in the newly revived Undercroft basement space, hometown hero Emily Fenton will be charming audiences following a gallery reception opening featuring the photography of Ray Scott.

Zakk & Big Papa Binns go on at the Old State House Museum at 5 p.m. with some Delta blues, where the “Play It Loud” Barton Coliseum retrospective is up inside.

There’s a badass exhibit of work from Liz Sanders and Lauren Wilcox Puchowski opening at the Historic Arkansas Museum. More on that from Lindsey Millar here.

Over at Bella Vita, collector Mid Mod Mike shows off his collection of vintage brass figurines. (And, as ever, the jewelry collection is on point.)

Participating locations and links for more information: