Big Piph dropped “Takeoff” today, a guitar-forward track featuring vocalists Dee Dee Jones and Bijoux, Corey Harris on bass, “Cool Hand” Lucas Murray on guitar and Juan on trumpet (each of whom gets a moment to shine) and co-produced by Piph and Ferocious. Check it out here.
The track comes in connection to a forthcoming “fact-fictional mockuseries” Piph is launching next year in partnership with Yellow Rocket, Lost Forty ACANSA Arts Festival and Remix Ideas, and which he likens to a cross between “Atlanta,” “The Last Dance” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
I’ve been working on a new web series called “Far From Finished”.
I learned that keeping an ambitious, creative project free from my “but he needs groceries” work keeps me chill. Now, the play is always for it to connect to my career goals, but if all else fails, the journey will have been worth it.
The story was sparked by folks who are overall in a dope spot in life, but are unsure if they’ll be satisfied if this is “it”. Since I once knew (know?) the feeling, I used aspects of my life to create the narrative. Let’s call it fact-fictional.
Anyway, here are some screen grabs from the early edits. A grip of people brought this to be, but first up, s/o to Kenneth Bell for ignoring his good sense and still rolling. Also, salute Yellow Rocket Concepts, Lost Forty Brewing, ACANSA Arts Festival, & The Remix Ideas for coming along for the ride too. More goodness coming soon.
#farfromfinished #whynotme #bigpiph