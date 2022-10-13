Big Piph dropped “Takeoff” today, a guitar-forward track featuring vocalists Dee Dee Jones and Bijoux, Corey Harris on bass, “Cool Hand” Lucas Murray on guitar and Juan on trumpet (each of whom gets a moment to shine) and co-produced by Piph and Ferocious. Check it out here.

The track comes in connection to a forthcoming “fact-fictional mockuseries” Piph is launching next year in partnership with Yellow Rocket, Lost Forty ACANSA Arts Festival and Remix Ideas, and which he likens to a cross between “Atlanta,” “The Last Dance” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

