Connor, Cuinn and Ryan Brogan have been busy. The brothers make up Modeling, a synthwave electronic band from Fayetteville, where they crafted their latest album, “Somewhere Before,” in their garage-turned-studio during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. Since August 2021, the trio has performed their moody, atmospheric — yet still danceable — setlist in an extensive tour around the South and Midwest. Influenced by movie soundtracks like “Blade Runner,” “The Terminator” and “Braveheart,” the brothers shared their creative process behind the album and their plans for new music in 2023.

When I saw Modeling perform at White Water Tavern earlier this year, I was impressed by how immersive an experience you created — with the lights and fog, and the way your sound and presence filled up the room. What was your thought process behind creating that atmosphere?

We’re very visual when it comes to our music. We love movies, and a lot of our music is influenced by movies. You know how immersive it is when you go see a great movie in a huge theater? It’s kind of a similar thing. We want the whole thing to be all-encompassing instead of just aural. We started out with a projector, but then it wasn’t doing enough for us, so we moved to lights. –Ryan

I used to be a photographer, and making this album, I had a photo blog, which kind of acts like a mood board, with imagery that captures the aesthetic of what we were going for. We’re very visually-oriented, and that’s the main reason why our show has a light and fog element. We just want there to be an atmosphere instead of just feeling like you’re at a bar. –Connor

I understand you guys wrote, produced and mixed “Somewhere Before” during the pandemic at your home studio in Fayetteville. Was the isolation of lockdown a good thing, or a difficult thing for this process?

I mean, it was absolutely a good thing for us. We’re all introverted, we all love to stay in our apartment, and this gave us a reason to. Another thing we did, we ended up quitting our day jobs. [Cuinn and I] taught music, Connor did photography, so we were able to actually quit that and do music full time. So as bad as the pandemic was, it was very advantageous for us. It gave us a lot of time to finish this record. Not to say that it wasn’t hard or stressful, because it was extremely stressful. But it gave us the avenue to do it, really. –Ryan

Madelyn Amacher

On your website, you wrote that the album “represents both the real time spent making it, now in the past, and a fictional time we were never a part of.” The concept of time — our relationships to it, the ways in which we are affected by it — seem to be an important element of your work. Can you tell me more about why you’re interested in exploring this theme?

For me, I naturally tend to – and I’m not saying this is a good thing – but I tend to dwell on the past a lot. So the lyrical content has a lot to do with the things I’ve experienced in the past, and I guess that just naturally becomes the theme of the music, because I’m always looking back on it and analyzing things that I’ve done or trying to figure out why something happened. With the reference to a place that we “weren’t a part of,” I was very into retrofuturism and the idea of what people thought the future was going to be like. That’s kind of what inspired the photo blog. All of the imagery that I captured and put on the blog were things that looked like they weren’t really a part of our world, but could be. –Connor

It’s also more fun when it’s fiction, too. You have more of an imagination. – Ryan

You guys have said that your father was a huge influence on your love for music, and the movies you would watch together influenced the type of music you would go on to create. Can you tell me more about the impact this had on you?

He introduced us to a lot of movies when we were kids, movies we probably shouldn’t have been watching when we were that age. –Connor

They kind of had heavy themes. The first “Terminator” comes to mind. – Cuinn

“Terminator,” “Braveheart,” “Aliens.” Our dad is kind of our hero. He took us to go see new movies every single Sunday. He would take us to the dollar theater and we’d go get pizza. He forced us to play music, he made us do everything. He made us do all the different sports — tennis, soccer, baseball, basketball — and he made us play music. He used to say that when we get older, we’re not going to be able to do a lot of things, but we can always play music. We hated it at the time. I guess at some point in our teenage years, we realized it was cool. We knew how to play guitar because we took lessons when we were 12. He was just a major influence on us and very supportive. — Connor Madelyn Amacher Madelyn Amacher

In the video visualizer for your song “Until It Ends,” you include footage from three experimental films by Japanese filmmaker Takashi Ito. How did you guys discover his work, and how did you decide to use cuts of it for this visualizer?

We came across his work on YouTube. When we’re writing our songs, we usually will have a visual aid. We’ll search random stuff, scenes from movies and things like that, and then we’ll just mute the sound and play our song alongside the visual and write alongside this moving image — just to see if it has any parts that stand out or don’t man’t make sense or take you out of the moment of the music, or the energy. Ryan came across [a Takashi Ito] video, and we used that to help write “Until It Ends.” It fits so perfectly with those visuals. It has an anxious feeling to it. It really went with the music, with the pulsing feeling we had in that song, and the flashing lights with the stop motion. It was very unusual, and that just spoke to me. –Connor

Modeling has been touring since “Somewhere Before” was released in May. After this tour winds down at the end of the year, what are y’all looking forward to next?

The next step is creating new music. These songs have been with us for longer than 2 years. Some of them are kind of new, but the original idea for “Until It Ends” spawned from 2017. “Lodestone” spawned from 2015, so they’ve been with us for a very long time, and we’re very ready to move on. –Ryan

I just really want to write some new songs and play some new songs. We really want to try to put out a three-song EP. Originally, we had thought we would get it out before the end of the year, but just because we have so many shows – and we have so many shows because it’s how we pay our rent – we’ll probably end up getting a new single out, and then the EP will come out next year. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, is getting some new music out. Pay our rent, that’s my dream. –Connor