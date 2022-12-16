“Mindcage,” a new serial killer thriller starring John Malkovich and Martin Lawrence (playing it straight), is out today for purchase on demand. The trailer for movie, which was filmed in Arkansas and is set in Arkansas, suggests a basic cable version of a ’90s serial killer film. A review from AV Club indicates that’s about right. Maybe it’s fun in a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” way? Make jokes and point out Arkansas landmarks?

If you want to see it on the big screen and you live in Northwest Arkansas, “Mindcage” is playing at Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville.