Phyllis Yvonne Stickney — an award-winning actress, comedian, writer and a 1998 inductee to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame — will speak at ABHOF’s 12th annual Distinguished Laureate Series. The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is hosting the event, which is free and open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Stickney is expected to read both her own poetry and prose as well as share a preview of “Becoming Phyllis Yvonne Stickney,” a documentary about her life and career. You can reserve your spot here.

In addition to loads of stage performances, Stickney — who was born in Little Rock — is known for her roles in movies and television shows such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and “The Women of Brewster Place.” To brush up on Stickney’s artistic journey in anticipation of her Little Rock appearance, consult the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Recordings from the last two iterations of the Distinguished Laureate Series can be found here (Olly Neal, Jr.) and here (John Donley).