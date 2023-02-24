S.G. Goodman’s sold-out show at White Water Tavern last night, her first-ever performance in the state of Arkansas, was kicked off by Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster — a Fayetteville-based singer-songwriter — who sported a camo button up and played a classical guitar for his entire set, placing him among a trend of solo artists who eschew steel strings once they realize that nylon is just as amenable to lyric-focused songs as it is baroque music. Kinkel-Schuster’s thumb-grazing and fingerpicking became a warm fertilizer on which to lay down his thoughtful musings.

The words and melodies were the primary focus, caked in enough tasteful reverb to carve out space, but never obscure his intelligibility. I could be slightly misremembering, but here’s the lyric that got most lodged in my psyche: “I’d trade a lifetime of godly visions for one day of earthly sight.” It’s hard to hold the attention of a crowd who’s anxiously awaiting the arrival of a borderline-famous rock band, but Kinkel-Schuster’s contemplative, heart-on-sleeve Americana captivated the audience for the entire half hour he was given the floor. “Thanks for letting me get some things off my chest,” he said before his final song, a Vic Chesnutt cover.

Before long, Goodman’s bassist, drummer and guitarist were on stage looping a tense and peppy rendition of the groove from “Work Until I Die,” with no sign of S.G., a rural Kentuckian whose excellent folk rock songs have been receiving a lot of acclaim lately. After three or four minutes of repetitive thumping from the band, she finally sauntered down the steps.

Even though I spoke with Goodman by phone a few weeks before the show, and even though I’ve spent a good bit of time spinning her newest record, “Teeth Marks,” I still found myself surprised by the juxtaposition between her appearance and voice. Goodman effortlessly embodied hipness by way of big wiry glasses, a teased fluff of curls and a vintage FFA jacket, but her vocal cords sounded marred by Southern living, scratchy and strained on the low end and piercingly pure when the high notes punched through. She’s one of the finest and most unique vocalists I’ve ever seen live. “Corporate money in this town, fills my plate till I fucking frown,” she sang during her first song at White Water.

Despite the caustic and accusatory quality of those lyrics, Goodman began the show as a somewhat reserved performer, saying little between songs and only moving as much as necessary. As I watched her huddle behind the microphone, I reflected on our previous phone call, which she took from her Murray, Kentucky living room “with a little fire going” and a dog by her side. “I couldn’t be happier,” she said, describing the simple life she’s been able to cultivate when she’s not on the road.

When I asked her whether she prefers performing or hunkering down in the studio, her answer was clear: “I definitely would not spend all of my time touring. That’s something that I’ve grown to love, but it wasn’t love at first sight. I’m still growing into being a performer and an entertainer.”

This reflection jived well with her initially tame persona, but after singing “If You Were Someone I Loved” and “You Were Someone I Loved,” two politically urgent interrogations of the opioid crisis, something in Goodman loosened; it was almost as if she had to exorcise some demons before she could relax and settle into the night.

Within seconds, she blossomed into a hilariously deadpan comedian who’s obviously a natural at disarming a whole room. In between the next few songs, she took jabs at Sarah Huckabee Sanders (“I was hoping she’d show up because I’d love to roast her”), told stories about her recent experience on a cruise (“I’ve never seen so much soft serve ice cream in my life”), fearlessly implored attendees to buy loads of merch (“We got too much shit in my van right now. The boys can’t put their feet down!”) and riffed about the supposed cult behind the Yellow Deli sandwich franchise.

During our phone call, Goodman claimed that one of the special things about playing for a Southern audience is that she “doesn’t need an interpreter.” I figured she was being at least partially sarcastic, poking fun at her noticeably pronounced accent, but part of the reason she talked so much at White Water seemed to hinge on just how much the audience was eating it up, how much they shared the same comedic language, so perhaps she was right.

The latter half of Goodman’s set leaned more into impressionistic, heartbreak-tinged tunes like “Teeth Marks” (fun fact: she told me she wrote it in about 5 minutes, despite other songs taking years to fully materialize) and “All My Love is Coming Back To Me.” When I listened to Goodman at home, I wondered about how she saw such diametrically personal and political songs belonging on the same album, and so I questioned her about it:

“I think that makes more sense than having a whole album of just love songs,” she said. “Because that’s really not a true picture of human experience, is it? If you exist, you’re interacting with politics. … The throughline of any record will always be me and my voice and particular way of saying things or singing things.”

Ahead of her last song, Goodman warned us that there would be no encore. “I already walked down those stairs,” she said, playfully and honestly. She ended the night with an epic version of “Keeper Of The Time,” a song that insists on “how a body will remember,” which to me seems like a message both intimate and historically engaged.