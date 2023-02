“Should’ve Learned by Now,” the 12th album by Lucero — Memphis country rock band fronted by Little Rock’s Ben Nichols — is officially out. Read positive press from Paste, No Depression and Brooklyn Vegan.

The lead single, “One Last F.U.,” is reliably defiant. Listen here:

The band has also announced a new tour, which includes a stop in Fayetteville on Friday, April 21 and Little Rock on Saturday, April 22.