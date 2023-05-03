70mm_

After teasing “Me First” and “Turnin’ Heads,” Little Rock rapper/singer Kari Faux has finally announced the release of her new album, “Real B*tches Don’t Die!,” which comes out on Friday, May 26 via drink sum wtr, a label she shares with Deem Spencer, Gareth Donkin and Aja Monet.

Here’s what Faux has to say about the record:

After years of subjecting myself to ‘industry standards’ and becoming completely depressed by them, I decided to go home, which was completely grounding. This album is my best work yet and it’s an homage to the loved ones I’ve lost, Southern rap and my ability to alchemize pain that would break some people. My friend and collaborator, TheMIND, convinced me to go to Chicago and work with him and Phoelix. Phoelix and I ultimately fell in love over the course of making this album and that love is in every fiber of this album.

She’s also shared “Make A Wish,” a dreamy new cut from the release with the most addictively subtle synth wobble you’ve heard in ages. You can listen to below:

Faux is set to play at the first day of FORMAT Festival in Bentonville on Friday, Sept. 22.