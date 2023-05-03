Charles Elmore

Maybe this is obvious, but when you take lyrics and melody out of the pop music equation, the level of scrutiny for the remaining sonic elements is much higher. Unwed Sailor, an instrumental post-rock band led by the vision of Johnathon Ford, rises comfortably to that challenge. The group’s ability to give their audiences a narrative listening experience comes not from their virtuosity or overt experimentation, but from a knack for thinking of songs as linear, ever-shifting projects. Unwed Sailor doesn’t entirely eschew verses and choruses, but they’re constantly tinkering with color, forcing you to consider how your emotions are changing in response to the tiniest manipulations of sound.

Advertisement

Their $10 performance at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack is Friday, May 5. Local support from Way Away (whose dream pop is so sunny and reverb’d out that it puts even Real Estate to shame) and PETT (a rhythmically inventive emo band who put out one of our favorite songs in 2022) elevates this show to another plane. Get your tickets here.