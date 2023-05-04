Robinson Center has announced the five touring musicals that will pass through Little Rock during the 2023-2024 season. Four out of the five offerings debuted on Broadway in the last 10 years, with the newest production being “Six,” which premiered on the famed New York strip in 2021 and is still running there. The only show that falls in the legacy category is “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and it’s been performed since 1971.

Theater isn’t my area of expertise, but I did see “Come From Away” — based on the story of thousands of airplane passengers who were unexpectedly redirected for several days to a small town in Canada as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — on a visit to the Big Apple in 2019, and it did that thing that extremely sincere musicals are supposed to do: It convinced me to believe in the goodness and redeemability of humanity for at least a few hours after curtain call.

Here’s a full list of what’s on the docket:

“Come From Away” — Aug. 25-27, 2023

“Six” — Oct. 24-29, 2023

“Mean Girls” — Feb. 2-4, 2024

“Jesus Christ Superstar” — March 1-3, 2024

“Pretty Woman” — April 26-28, 2024

Tickets aren’t available yet, but here‘s where you should be on the lookout for them.