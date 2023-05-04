The Walton Family Foundation announced today that it will provide $34 million in grant funding toward the design and construction of a new theater building for Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point, a competitive residential summer training program for aspiring opera singers located near Highway 62 in Eureka Springs.

Also known for the public performances given by its trainees, Opera in the Ozarks began as a summer camp in 1950 and has provided instruction to successful opera singers such as Latonia Moore, Leona Mitchell and Mark Delavan.

Advertisement

In addition to the 300-seat theater — which will be designed by Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects to “maintain a strong connection with the natural surroundings,” according to a press release — the Walton gift will aid in the building of a lobby for guests, a rehearsal hall, expanded production and costume shops, practice rooms and faculty housing in the form of multi-unit cabins. Construction is slated to begin this month and completion is expected in mid-2025. Check out some of the very schwanky digital renderings below: