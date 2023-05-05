By
Daniel Grear
On
11:40 am

Believe it or not: a musician who goes by “The Guy Who Sings Songs About Cities & Towns,” has a released a 50-song album called “Arkansas Songs Forever,” with each tune extolling the greatness of a different locale from The Natural State. Not exactly breaking news, given that that the album dropped in October 2022, but too hilarious not to share as widely as possible.

Advertisement

Before you feel too special, it’s important to keep in mind that Matt Farley, the man behind the project, has put out a similarly lengthy album about nearly every other state in the country. Moreover, he’s shared over 20,000 songs on Spotify under various monikers like “The Sorry Apology Song Person,” “The Guy Who Sings Your Name Over and Over” and “The Odd Man Who Sings About Poop, Puke and Pee.”

The whole undertaking is basically an exercise in turning the one-hit wonder model on its head. Instead of chasing virality with a single perfect piece of art, why not try to scrape together a formidable amount of cash by raking in a tiny bit of money from a gazillion different half-assed sources? Kind of ingenious, though we imagine it’s also pretty time-consuming, regardless of how unrehearsed the songs feel.

Advertisement

Now let’s dig in a little. To say that there’s a formula at work here is something of an understatement — every song starts with the name of a city, a moderately excited and slightly tone-deaf “oh yeah!” and then a dive into extremely superficial information about the place that’s obviously gleaned from the first paragraph of Wikipedia — but that doesn’t mean the songs aren’t entertaining in their mundanity. For some reason, the joke intensifies the more you hear it, at least for me. Waiting futilely for Farley to finally say something interesting is sort of the point, and by the time you’ve finished listening, you’ll almost be glad that he stuck to his guns.

That said, there’s at least one nugget of idiosyncrasy to be found in “Arkansas Songs Forever.” Track 44, titled “Beebe! Oh Yeah!,” has become the office favorite because of Farley’s uproarious mispronunciation of the titular town. It won’t be long before you’ll be exclaiming it at random. Listen below:

Advertisement

 

Daniel Grear

Invest in the future of great journalism in Arkansas

Join the ranks of the 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts who know that the Arkansas Times is the go-to source for tough, determined, and feisty journalism that holds the powerful accountable. For 48 years, our progressive, alternative newspaper in Little Rock has been on the front lines of the fight for truth, and with your support, we can do even more. By subscribing or donating to the Arkansas Times, you'll not only have access to all of our articles, but you'll also be helping us hire more writers and expand our coverage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make a difference with your subscription or donation to the Arkansas Times today.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Little Rock Farmers Market season starts Saturday
Tags

Commenting FAQs