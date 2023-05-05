Believe it or not: a musician who goes by “The Guy Who Sings Songs About Cities & Towns,” has a released a 50-song album called “Arkansas Songs Forever,” with each tune extolling the greatness of a different locale from The Natural State. Not exactly breaking news, given that that the album dropped in October 2022, but too hilarious not to share as widely as possible.

Advertisement

Before you feel too special, it’s important to keep in mind that Matt Farley, the man behind the project, has put out a similarly lengthy album about nearly every other state in the country. Moreover, he’s shared over 20,000 songs on Spotify under various monikers like “The Sorry Apology Song Person,” “The Guy Who Sings Your Name Over and Over” and “The Odd Man Who Sings About Poop, Puke and Pee.”

The whole undertaking is basically an exercise in turning the one-hit wonder model on its head. Instead of chasing virality with a single perfect piece of art, why not try to scrape together a formidable amount of cash by raking in a tiny bit of money from a gazillion different half-assed sources? Kind of ingenious, though we imagine it’s also pretty time-consuming, regardless of how unrehearsed the songs feel.

Advertisement

Now let’s dig in a little. To say that there’s a formula at work here is something of an understatement — every song starts with the name of a city, a moderately excited and slightly tone-deaf “oh yeah!” and then a dive into extremely superficial information about the place that’s obviously gleaned from the first paragraph of Wikipedia — but that doesn’t mean the songs aren’t entertaining in their mundanity. For some reason, the joke intensifies the more you hear it, at least for me. Waiting futilely for Farley to finally say something interesting is sort of the point, and by the time you’ve finished listening, you’ll almost be glad that he stuck to his guns.

That said, there’s at least one nugget of idiosyncrasy to be found in “Arkansas Songs Forever.” Track 44, titled “Beebe! Oh Yeah!,” has become the office favorite because of Farley’s uproarious mispronunciation of the titular town. It won’t be long before you’ll be exclaiming it at random. Listen below: