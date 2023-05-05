Pallbearer, Little Rock’s preeminent doom metal outfit, has shared an alternative mix of their 2016 album, “Heartless,” available exclusively on Bandcamp for a limited time only. If you’re interested, you should buy it today, because it’s the last Bandcamp Friday until August (the site sets aside specific days in which they waive their revenue cut so artists get 100% of the profit).

The original mix, done by locals Jason Weinheimer and Zach Reeves of Fellowship Hall Sound, isn’t wildly different, but overall sounds a bit more live and rough around the edges. The discrepancy is especially noticeable in the drums.

In the coming weeks, Pallbearer will return to Fellowship Hall Sound to complete their next LP. Additionally, they’ll play at Mutants of the Monster Fest at Argenta Community Theater on Saturday, June 1, their first hometown show in over two years. You can get tickets here.