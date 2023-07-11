The Hendrix-Murphy Foundation has announced its public programming for the Fall 2023-Spring 2024 school year. Each event centers on a literary figure, including authors with an emphasis in poetry, fiction, drama and memoir.

One of the most notable speakers will be K-Ming Chang, a National Book Foundation “5 Under 35” honoree whose debut novel, “Bestiary,” was published in 2020, just a handful of months after she graduated from college. The book puts a magic realist twist on the immigrant experience and traces a “family’s history from Taiwan to America, from Arkansas to California.”

A full list of who’s coming and when:

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Garrett Hongo

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Reves Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer K-Ming Chang

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Reves Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Reves Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. An Evening with Murphy Visiting Playwright Theresa Rebeck

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Reves Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. Director’s Discussion with Murphy Visiting Theatre Director Daryl Phillipy

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Murphy House Seminar Room

11:10 a.m. An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer Mark Vanhoenacker

in Conversation with Hope Coulter

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Reves Recital Hall

7:30 p.m.

For more information about each visitor, head here.

Since 1978, the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation has worked to “enrich and enhance the study of literature and language at Hendrix College.” Over the years, the non-profit organization has brought writers like Maya Angelou, Allen Ginsberg, Gwendolyn Brooks, Tim O’Brien, Michael Ondaatje, Art Spiegelman, Claudia Rankine and Tony Kushner to Conway.