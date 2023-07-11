By
Daniel Grear
On
5:33 pm

The Hendrix-Murphy Foundation has announced its public programming for the Fall 2023-Spring 2024 school year. Each event centers on a literary figure, including authors with an emphasis in poetry, fiction, drama and memoir.

One of the most notable speakers will be K-Ming Chang, a National Book Foundation “5 Under 35” honoree whose debut novel, “Bestiary,” was published in 2020, just a handful of months after she graduated from college. The book puts a magic realist twist on the immigrant experience and traces a “family’s history from Taiwan to America, from Arkansas to California.”

A full list of who’s coming and when:

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Garrett Hongo 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Reves Recital Hall
7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer K-Ming Chang 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Reves Recital Hall
7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Poet Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Reves Recital Hall
7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Playwright Theresa Rebeck 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Reves Recital Hall
7:30 p.m.

Director’s Discussion with Murphy Visiting Theatre Director Daryl Phillipy 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Murphy House Seminar Room
11:10 a.m.

An Evening with Murphy Visiting Writer Mark Vanhoenacker 
in Conversation with Hope Coulter
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Reves Recital Hall
7:30 p.m.

For more information about each visitor, head here.

Since 1978, the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation has worked to “enrich and enhance the study of literature and language at Hendrix College.” Over the years, the non-profit organization has brought writers like Maya Angelou, Allen Ginsberg, Gwendolyn Brooks, Tim O’Brien, Michael Ondaatje, Art Spiegelman, Claudia Rankine and Tony Kushner to Conway.

Daniel Grear
Daniel Grear is the culture editor at the Arkansas Times. Send artsy tips to danielgrear@arktimes.com

