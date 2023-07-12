ARKANSAS TIMES FILM SERIES: ‘PARIS IS BURNING’

TUESDAY 7/18. Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema. 7 p.m.

The most remarkable things often have a way of staying invisible to the wider world. That’s the case with ball culture. Until director Jennie Livingston’s 1990 documentary “Paris Is Burning,” few people beyond those intimately involved knew about the thriving subculture of drag pageants, which had been a haven for queer people of color for decades. In addition to providing a fresh glimpse into the elaborate aesthetics of the New York City scene, the film showcases many of its integral performers, a number of whom ended up dying young from complications related to AIDS.

Writing for the Criterion Collection three decades after its original release, Michelle Parkerson offered the following praise: “It is not only a politically astute, historically vital record of lives not typically given such a platform, in a particular place and time, but an embodiment of the axiom that great documentaries must also be good dramas.”

Tickets are available here.