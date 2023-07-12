After nearly three years of radio silence, Little Rock indie pop trio Knox Hamilton has reemerged with a new single called “Lost In A Party.” Knox Hamilton has always peddled a fairly easygoing aesthetic, but this is them at their surfiest, breeziest and most blissed out, heavily reminiscent of the band Turnover in their “Good Nature” era.

Lyrically, “Lost In A Party” recalls joan’s “loner” in the way it paints a picture of two people sustaining their love over a shared sense of social isolation: “You’re lost here / Lost in a party full of people / And that’s why I love you, baby blue.”