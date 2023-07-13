“Flex,” a play written by Dermott native Candrice Jones, is making its New York premiere at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, where it will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The production has been in previews since June 23, but opening night isn’t until Thursday, July 20, after which it will be performed for a month.

The plot of “Flex” revolves around five members of a late ’90s high school girls basketball team, whose dreams of playing professionally are complicated by the “pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas,” including the challenges of teen pregnancy.

Before arriving in New York, “Flex” was developed at the 2019 Bay Area Playwrights Festival, NNPN’s 2020 National Showcase of New Plays and the 2021 Arkansas New Play Festival. In 2022, it debuted at Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared and Atlanta, Georgia’s Theatrical Outfit, where a local publication praised the characters for how they come “to life with authenticity and depth.”

Q&As with the primary cast members can be found here.