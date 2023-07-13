A rendering of the proposed stadium, to be located in the Pinnacle HIlls entertainment district in Rogers.

A rendering of the proposed stadium, to be located in the Pinnacle HIlls entertainment district in Rogers. USL Arkansas

Professional soccer is coming to Northwest Arkansas. USL Arkansas, a group co-founded by former player Chris Martinovic and sports industry veteran Warren Smith, is an affiliate of the United Soccer League, and will bring a men’s and women’s soccer club to Rogers, where a 5,000+ seat stadium is being planned in the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district.

The USL Arkansas men’s team will join the USL Championship division, which includes 24 men’s professional teams that each play a 34-game regular season from March to October.

The women’s team will be part of the USL Super League, a yet-to-debut Division I professional women’s league that will begin its inaugural season in August 2024. The season will run from fall to summer to align with international women’s soccer.

If all goes according to plan, both teams will play their first games in 2026. To weigh in on the team name, colors and branding, head to the USL Arkansas website, where you can participate in a fan survey.