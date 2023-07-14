Canadian indie rock band Alvvays will play at the Momentary in Bentonville on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The group is frequently labeled shoegaze due to their fondness for dreamily fuzzed-out guitar and vocal lines that coast over narrow chaos, but their version of the genre is an abnormally friendly one, where noise is kept tastefully in check and the discernibility of lyric and melody reins supreme. “Belinda Says,” from their most recent album “Blue Rev,” was lauded as Pitchfork’s best song of 2022, and contains one of my favorite lines in recent memory: “Belinda says that heaven is a place on earth / Well, so is hell.”

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21 and can be purchased here. General admission is $39, or $25 with a valid student ID.