There are two things guaranteed in life: death, and a dance break in the middle of a Sylvan Esso song.

If you really pay attention to the electronic pop duo that is Sylvan Esso — made up of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn — you know that they’re more than just beats. Meticulously crafted synth layers and sharp, powerful vocals set them apart, and the fog machines, intricate lights and funky outfits make their live show a pitch perfect experience, as any of the hundreds of Little Rock fans who came out for a thunderous Monday evening concert at The Hall can tell you.

GRRL, a North Carolina-based DJ, opened the show. The crowd bounced from hip to hip and fist pumped to a variety of mixes that emulated the feeling of being in a big-city club in the summer. The set wrapped with a version of Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive (From Barbie The Album)” that seemed to really get the crowd pumped for the main act.

Despite it being a non-weekend event, Sanborn and Meath brought off-the-charts energy to their entire performance. Bursting out the gate with “Alarm,” a track off their latest album, “No Rules Sandy,” the duo let Little Rockers know it was time to dance, wave your arms around and feel free and comfortable. Drinks flowing, the crowd did just that. I was surrounded by people of all ages who were busting out moves I’ve never seen before; the music seemed to take control of their bodies, as if the drugs they likely imbibed beforehand started kicking right at showtime.

Sylvan Esso is a group that looks like they love what they’re doing. On stage, Meath danced from side to side so everyone had a good view. Even Sanborn, who was grounded by his equipment, was feeling the music down to his toes. After a few songs, the pair addressed the crowd: “Little Rock, Arkansas, it’s a Monday night!” Sanborn exclaimed. “What are you doing here?” Meath added, jokingly.

Honestly, I feel sorry for the previous version of myself who felt hesitant about going out on a Monday night. I’ve never had a better one. (Not even the occasional fire alarm, screaming from the extreme fogginess, brought the mood down.)

The energy was infectious. The crowd mirrored Meath’s dance moves and hand motions. They roared for the repetitive lyrics and battling beats. “H.S.K.T,” which references the barely-danceable “Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” nursery rhyme, was nearly impossible not to bob along to. “Numb,” a 2020 track with an addicting cadence and blurry-feeling beat, had everyone “shaking out the numb” and moving their bodies uncontrollably.

“Die Young,” which hit mainstream radio a handful of years ago, was an obvious crowd pleaser. The song’s lyrics are heavy, but the production masks the grim messaging about wanting to retire from life early. Much is the case with many of the duo’s tunes: How can anyone feel depressed when they’re dancing their heart out?

“Hey Mami” and “Coffee,” both from Sylvan Esso’s self-titled 2014 album, were also real hits, the crowd belting out the lyrics every time Meath turned the mic around.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Meath’s outfit changes. Beginning with a leather two piece covered with a mesh overdress, she eventually removed the mesh. Then, she surprised the crowd with a huge rainbow tulle garment that looked a lot like a fancy loofah. For the encore, Meath ditched the poofy dress and donned colorful pants instead.

Even as the show stretched toward 11 p.m., the audience remained excited and engaged. Here’s hoping that Sylvan Esso’s first-ever visit to Little Rock won’t be their last.