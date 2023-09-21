SIX BRIDGES BOOK FESTIVAL

MONDAY 9/25-SUNDAY 10/1. Various locations. Free.

On the penultimate night of the Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival, now in its 20th year of programming, authors Andrew Sean Greer and Justin Torres will sit down together at Ron Robinson Theater. Greer won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his novel “Less,” about a less-than-successful gay writer approaching 50 who distracts himself from heartbreak by embarking on a ramshackle, comedic literary tour around the globe.

Torres, on the other hand, employs a style that is far more serious and fractured. “We the Animals,” his debut novel, is “lit up by sudden flashes of pained insight,” according to The New York Times. A slender, semi-autobiographical set of vignettes, it centers on three boys, ages 6 to 10, who recklessly search for meaning amid the turmoil of their parents’ abusive marriage. (Side note: in the weeks since we published this blurb in print, Torres’ forthcoming second novel, “Blackouts,” was longlisted for the National Book Award.)

Though vastly different, both Greer and Torres explore the queerness of characters who are either too old or too young to typically be in the spotlight, making them an unexpectedly apt pairing.

Six Bridges presenters also include national bestsellers Rebecca Makkai and Curtis Sittenfeld, as well as Arkansas natives Kevin Brockmeier, Eli Cranor and Monica Potts. For a full schedule of the festival’s readings and events, which involve dozens of authors we haven’t yet mentioned, head here. Though all of the early happenings are virtual, everything will be in person starting Thursday, Sept. 28.