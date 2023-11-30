By
Daniel Grear
On
3:34 pm
Joshua Asante
Seratones

HOLIDAY HANGOUT
FRIDAY 12/1-SUNDAY 12/3. White Water Tavern. $140 weekend pass.

Scan a few posters from any of the past 14 years of Holiday Hangouts and you’ll pick up on a pattern. Hosted by Last Chance Records, Tree Of Knowledge and the White Water Tavern, the annual music festival never has an identical set of performers, but there’s always a smattering of familiar names — local and national — carried over from previous years. It might be fate or it might be loyalty, but once you’ve played one hangout, you’re bound to play another, gravity pulling each artist back at a slightly different rate. This year’s lineup includes Adam Faucett, Brent Best, Chad Price, Chris Acker, Dylan Earl, Greyhounds, Jon Snodgrass, Michael Dean Damron, Rattlesnake Milk, Seratones, Slobberbone, Thelma and the Sleaze, Tim Easton and Two Runner, with more to be announced. 

Editor’s note: Since this story went to print in the December issue of the magazine, McKinley James, John Calvin Abney, Ken Pomeroy and Emily Fenton have been added to the overall lineup.

Weekend passes are now sold out, but White Water hopes to have a few tickets available at the door Friday and Saturday night. Even if you aren’t able to snag a last-minute ticket, there’s a free songwriter showcase featuring Tim Easton, Michael Dean Damron and Emily Fenton at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Also, Sunday evening’s performances are open to the public for $10. Plus, Sunday’s “Breakfast, Books & Booze,” a brunch/book sale courtesy of Kevin Kerby and Mary Chamberlain, welcomes walk-ups starting at noon. Head to the White Water Tavern Facebook page for more info.

