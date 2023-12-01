John Paul White Joshua Black Wilkins

John Paul White, soulfully strained singer-songwriter and formerly one half of The Civil Wars, is coming to White Water Tavern for two nights in a row on Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27.

White released his first solo record, “The Long Goodbye,” in 2008, but it was quickly eclipsed by the meteoric musical partnership he forged with Joy Williams the same year. Once The Civil Wars broke up in 2014 under tense circumstances, Williams and White returned to their individual careers. Since then, White has released two more albums, “Beulah” and “The Hurting Kind,” the latter of which teems with country and orchestral flourishes that present him at his most confident yet.

Both shows are seated, meaning the already small capacity of White Water will be made even smaller, so act fast. Tickets are $40 and went on sale this morning at 10 a.m.