Little Rock artist Sally Nixon, or @sallustration as she’s known to her 161,000 Instagram followers, has announced a new book: “Let’s Go to the Mall: An ’80s Seek-and-Find.” It comes out on Feb. 27 and is now available for pre-order.

As the subtitle suggests, “Let’s Go to the Mall” is a nostalgic, pastel-infused twist on the wondrous formula Nixon established with 2017’s “Houseplants and Hot Sauce,” which collected a series of dense and detailed scenes, each brimming with hidden objects. Think “Where’s Waldo,” but for an older audience.

The primary goal of “Let’s Go to the Mall” seems to be just reveling in retro vibes, but for those who like a story, the 48-page hardbound volume features a “light narrative” as well, according to a summary from the publisher, Chronicle Books.

Nixon is also the illustrator of “Bosom Buddies: A Celebration of Female Friendships throughout History,” published in 2018.