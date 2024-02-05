"Tapawingo"

After a three-year hiatus, the El Dorado Film Festival is returning to the South Arkansas Arts Center this weekend for four days (Feb. 8-11) of screenings, workshops, Q&As and ample mingling opportunities.

Perusing the festival’s lineup, one film immediately sticks out: “Tapawingo,” starring Billy Zane, Gina Gershon and — most importantly — Jon Heder. Fans of “Napoleon Dynamite” should take note. And not only because Heder always embodies the energy of that character. From the looks of the hilarious trailer — which teems with small-town nerdiness, wacky bravado and the symmetrical simplicity of early Wes Anderson — “Tapawingo” might be an explicit homage to “Napoleon Dynamite.” Here’s the log line: “An oddball becomes the bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies.”

The fest is screening four additional feature-length movies: “Shudderbugs,” “The Last Thing Lost,” “Scrap” — featuring actor Anthony Rapp — and Russellville native Jordan Mears‘ “New West.” Other showings with a connection to Arkansas include “Criterion” by Jeremy Enis, “Pretty Canoe” by Nicholas Holland, “The Book Club” by Jonnie Brannon, “Banana Triangle Six” by Marc E. Crandall, “Mama Love” by Mary McDade, “Arkansas Maternal Health” by Ringo Jones, “How Do I Tell You This” by Lara Hill and “The Hill We Climb” by Raeden Greer.

Weekend ($50) and individual day ($20) passes can be purchased here.