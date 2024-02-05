WARM WELCOME: Paper Hearts owner Beth Quarles reads outside the shop. (June 2023) Brian Chilson

Love her or hate her, Taylor Swift is inescapable these days.

On Sunday, she announced a new album and added multiple Grammy awards to her collection in record-breaking fashion, becoming the first artist in history to receive Album of the Year four times. She has NFL fans up in arms about the amount of screen time she’s getting while watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs. The MAGA world is convinced she’s about to endorse Joe Biden for president. And on top of all that, she’s still regularly performing live on the Eras Tour, the first tour in history to gross over $1 billion.

As the resident Swiftie at the Arkansas Times, I have no choice but to proclaim that it’s Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Swift’s songwriting has recently inspired multiple colleges to offer courses on her work, and Paper Hearts, a Little Rock bookstore, is getting in on the action.

Every Tuesday for 10 weeks starting on March 12, Paper Hearts will host a course that includes topics intersecting Swift’s discography and literary classics. Viktoria Capek, a former journalist, experienced storyteller and avid Swiftie, will teach the class alongside Paper Hearts staff.

The class will be taught both in person and online, but spots are filling up. On Feb. 5, store owner Beth Quarles confirmed that spots are still available for both mediums, though she’s unsure of how many because of pending invoices.

The in-person option costs $113 and is limited to 50 people. The online option costs $89, but there’s only space for 20 people. According to the sign-up page, there’s a 24-hour window to secure a spot after being invoiced before the queue continues down a waitlist.

In addition to the materials for all the discussions, participants will also receive exclusive “Dear Reader” merch and 13% off at Paper Hearts for the duration of the course. Everyone involved will also join into a “new, dazzling community of Swifties and book lovers,” Paper Hearts announced on Instagram.

From the looks of it, it seems like participants will travel through novels that coincide with different Swift lyrics. On week four, for example, readers will discuss themes of rebellion and social commentary like in “1984” and “The Crucible.” The Swift line that Paper Hearts has matched with the theme is “This is why we can’t have nice things” from her “Reputation” album.

By week six, participants will take it down a notch and explore the influence of fairy tales while they read “Alice in Wonderland” and dive into Swift’s “folklore.” The final week seems more open-ended, as it will discuss how “Swift’s music can be further analyzed through a literary lens.”