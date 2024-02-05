Squirrel Flower Alexa Viscius

SQUIRREL FLOWER, GREG MENDEZ

THURSDAY 2/8. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 7 p.m. $16-$18.

With a stage name like Squirrel Flower, I wouldn’t blame you for expecting something delicate. And if you listened to only the first two records by Chicago musician Ella Williams — “I Was Born Swimming” and “Planet (i)” — that guess wouldn’t be too far off. When Williams released “Tomorrow’s Fire” in 2023, however, she reintroduced herself as someone quite comfortable with grit. Pitchfork called the set of songs sweltering and explosive; Rolling Stone referred to the guitar riffs on deep cut “Almost Pulled Away” as dizzying.

Philadelphia singer-songwriter Greg Mendez kicks off the show with a quirky, rambling twist on the close-mic’d, soft-spoken vocal style of Elliott Smith. “Maria,” my favorite track on his recent self-titled album, earned a spot on year-end lists from both Pitchfork and Paste Magazine. Get tickets here.