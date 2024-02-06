Jason Isbell Danny Clinch/The Oriel

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled by Turtles, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will all play at 2024 FreshGrass, the Momentary‘s fourth annual bluegrass and roots festival, which will be held on May 17-18.

Alongside Fayetteville’s Arkansauce and Fort Smith’s JD Clayton, the rest of the stellar lineup includes Valerie June, Aoife O’Donovan, S.G. Goodman (read about her 2023 visit to White Water here), Alison Brown, Ruthie Foster, Meridian Brothers, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Mr. Sun, Peter One, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Aurelio Martinez and Eric Mingus.

Tickets are available here.