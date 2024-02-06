The Broadway cast of "Appropriate" Joan Marcus

A trio of mostly estranged siblings meet at a run-down plantation house in south Arkansas, spouses and children in tow. Everyone is white. Their father has passed and they’ve gathered to settle his affairs. What would already be a tense affair becomes unbearably taut as disturbing and unexpected relics of their father’s racism are uncovered — the remains of decades of hoarding. An album of lynching photos emerges, for one, and proves to be the tip of the iceberg.

Such is the premise of “Appropriate,” a 2013 play that opened on Broadway in December. Starring Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and Michael Esper (as well as Elle Fanning and Natalie Gold in supplementary roles), the drama was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a Black playwright who spent his summers visiting his grandparents in Camden. The New Yorker recently published an excellent profile of him, which offers some insight about how the play came to be:

“Appropriate” rose like Frankenstein’s monster from a dissection of dramas like [Tennessee] Williams’s. In 2011, Jacobs-Jenkins noticed the contrasting reception that met two Broadway shows about dysfunctional families: Tracy Letts’s “August: Osage County,” which won hosannas for delivering the familiar satisfactions of the genre, and Lydia Diamond’s “Stick Fly,” about a Black family on Martha’s Vineyard, which was dinged for lacking an original statement on race. Why couldn’t a Black playwright’s work be appreciated simply for its mastery of the domestic fracas? And what about the racial subtext in Letts’s work, not to mention in plays by Williams, Sam Shepard, and Eugene O’Neill? Jacobs-Jenkins launched into a mashup of favorite tropes from this canon, collecting them in a Word document and proceeding to “sand it down and sand it down” until something new emerged.

Jacobs-Jenkins has received a lot of acclaim for his work (two of his other plays were Pulitzer Prize finalists in 2016 and 2018 and he was a MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient in 2016), but “Appropriate” marks his Broadway debut. Positive reviews from publications like Vulture (“these people are complicated and they’re blinkered, monstrous and pitiable, trying and failing, not individually hateful and collectively matured in a slow cooker of unexamined bias and malice)” and the Guardian (“a nimble, deft and highly entertaining work, one that twists the nostalgia of homecoming – the instinct to protect a legacy, however fraught; to gloss over the past, however painful; to bend a collective past into whatever story works best – to successful tragicomic end”) have flowed in.

New York Times critic Jesse Green, who wrote a “scathing review” of the play nearly a decade ago, even went so far as to claim that only a more mature version of himself could really understand it: “Playwrights who show us things we are reluctant to see may have to teach us, over time, how to see it. And we must be willing to have our eyes opened. I guess I’ve changed at least that much in 10 years of reviewing, and Jacobs-Jenkins is part of the reason.”

“Appropriate” is scheduled to run at Hayes Theater on Broadway until March 3.