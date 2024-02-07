Landin Donahoe

Is DIY dead? Music enthusiasts have been asking this question for years, but the feeling is alive and well in Central Arkansas, where three locally-grown groups — Frailstate, Diet Sweets and Sonic Fuzz — performed together last Saturday at the eccentrically decorated Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. True to Arkansas style, each band varied starkly in ethos and energy, spanning from slouchy downtempo grooves to heavy rock to dreamy indie pop.

The first act, Sonic Fuzz, has been aptly described as the perfect stoner house show band. Following a tune-up and barely a word from singer Dalton Pabst, the group launched their performance with “Meteor,” a bouncy but relaxed song that epitomizes the thematic and sonic landscape of their latest album, “Melodies from Mars,” which presents love as an uncharted galaxy and life as something to embrace rather than control. “I needed your meteor crash / I’ll be okay with a meteor crash,” Pabst sang, the audience bobbing along. On “The World’s Greatest Bubble Blower,” the album’s hypnotically smooth closer, Pabst offered a directive and philosophy that resonated throughout the rest of their set: “Don’t you be in a hurry.”

After Sonic Fuzz finished, Diet Sweets took the stage by storm, with singer and guitarist Suni Sweet, drummer Deegan Anderson, bassist Austin Reitz and lead guitarist Brendan Bass each demonstrating formidable skill and range on their instruments. The band has the chops to take itself seriously, but Sweet’s charm and humor kept the atmosphere light between each song. “Everybody boo us real quick…Oh, hurts so good,” he joked.

Most notably, Diet Sweets have mastered the use of build-up, pause and release. They haven’t yet put out any recorded music, but the band’s structured dynamics left many wishing they knew the words, particularly during songs like “Honey Suck.” Charged by anger, loneliness and heartbreak, the lyrics were carried by exceptionally controlled drums and guitar that broke into poignant silence and exploded with even fuller force.

These moments of tension are characterized by “a feeling of grief swallowing us whole. Everything before is just a cup waiting to overflow on a stained carpet,” Sweet explained via Instagram after the show. Little Rock has good reason to have faith in Diet Sweets, and is in for a low-calorie treat come their debut album release this spring.

Following their set was Frailstate, whose stage presence and radio-friendly sound make them easy to fall in love with. Though not hedonistic or electronically busy enough to be labeled indie sleaze, their pop-infused rock songs capture the unbridled joy and carefree energy that define the genre, even in the face of their lovesick and darkly introspective lyrics.

A pre-recorded soft synth line kicked off “Here We Are,” ensuring a polished and familiar delivery of a fan favorite. However, most memorable were the moments they dialed back the tracks and featured their guitarists. “Wonderland” was revamped almost beyond recognition, stripped of its pop overlay to emphasize the gorgeous rolling chords that back it. Guitarist Chance Wallace and bassist Bennie James remained in constant, arresting motion for the duration of the song. The group has been compared to The 1975 and The Weeknd in terms of danceability, but “Wonderland” and several others were reimagined to belong on playlists with Slenderbodies and Tame Impala.

The songs that held true to their original recordings were equally striking, especially “One Missed Call from Miley Cyrus,” which amplified the angst of their earlier numbers. The music overtook frontman Noah Nichols’ whole body as he doubled over with scrunched eyes, surrendering to the passion in his lyrics as if experiencing the emotions for the first time.

Despite Nichols’ ability to embody the moodiness of Frailstate’s music, he was endlessly personable. Between quips like “Cheer if you’re having a good time…We need the validation, thank you,” he frequently spun around with his arms stretched out, sending an infectiously joyful surge through the crowd.

