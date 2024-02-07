Theresa Rebeck Cleo Lynn

What’s it like to be the most Broadway-produced woman playwright of the 21st century? It’s a question only Theresa Rebeck can answer. Fortunately, it’s also a question you can pose, if you come to Rebeck’s reading at Hendrix College next Thursday, Feb. 15, which is free and open to the public.

While her five Broadway productions — “I Need That” (2023), “Bernhardt/Hamlet” (2018), “Dead Accounts” (2012), “Seminar” (2011) and “Mauritius” (2007) — are a good place to start, Rebeck’s full bibliography encompasses over two dozen plays, including “Omnium Gatherum,” which was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she’s also written extensively for film and television, and penned three novels. That successful straddle of stage, screen and page — which can so often feel like worlds apart — is another reason to pick her brain.

Rebeck will read in Reves Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.