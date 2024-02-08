Nominees for the 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards were announced Thursday. Now in its 7th year, the annual awards ceremony honors independent recording artists and performers with a strong connection to Arkansas. The eligibility requirements stipulate that nominees must have either been born in Arkansas, lived here for “an ample period of time,” or “proven on a solid, regular basis an Arkansas presence through their live performances.”
This year’s most nominated artists include Marybeth Byrd (who competed on “American Idol” in 2023), David Adam Byrnes, Cliff Prowse, Sylamore Special and Andy Wallis, all of whom received four nominations.
The categories from last year’s awards have remained mostly consistent, with the exception of “SPECIALTY / UTILITY MUSICIAN of the Year,” which replaced “STEEL / DOBRO PLAYER of the Year,” and “MUSIC COLLABORATION of the Year,” which is a new category.
Winners will be determined via a combination of online fan voting (from March 1-14) and a special awards committee, and will be honored at a red carpet ceremony in Conway at Reynolds Performance Hall on June 3.
Here’s a complete list of the 2024 nominees:
ENTERTAINER of the YearDavid Adam ByrnesMidnight SouthSylamore SpecialTom YanktonTyler Kinch
AMERICANA ARTIST of the YearAaron HeadleyBonnie MontgomeryEureka StringsJD ClaytonPosey HillBLUEGRASS ARTIST of the YearArkansauceCasey PennFront PorchSylamore SpecialTacie and the Sunshine BandCOUNTRY ARTIST of the YearDavid Adam ByrnesErin EnderlinLance CarpenterMarybeth ByrdWard DavisINSPIRATIONAL ARTIST of the YearThe BilderbacksThe Butler Creek BoysJosie HargisRay HollisSylamore SpecialFEMALE VOCALIST of the YearAlexis WilkinsErin EnderlinHannah BlaylockKelsey LambMarybeth ByrdMALE VOCALIST of the YearBlane HowardCory JacksonDavid Adam ByrnesJason Lee CampbellTyler KinchACOUSTIC ACT of the YearAaron HeadleyAshtyn BarbareeCommon RootsMarkus PearsonNik & SamVOCAL DUO / GROUP of the YearCliff & Susan4RunnerHayefieldMidnight SouthSylamore SpecialMUSIC COLLABORATION of the Year“Good Clean Livin'” by Jon Bailey featuring Trey Pendley and Grace Stormont. Produced by Cliff Prowse.“Just the Same” by Big Shane Thornton featuring Justin Keith and Andy Wallis. Produced by Andy Wallis.“The Otherside of Lonesome” by Kish Moody featuring Moonshine Mafia. Produced by Kish Moody and Bobby G. Rice.“Whistle Whine” by Dillon Massengale & Junior Brown. Produced by Wayne Massengale, Melody Hart, Garrett Massengale and Dillon Massengale.“Words Unspoken” by Jason Lee Campbell featuring Chris Mobley. Produced by Travis Mobley.ALBUM of the Year“Boneheaded” by Eli Adams. Produced by Jason Weinheimer.“Fiddle & Keys” by Cliff & Susan. Produced by Cliff Prowse and Larry Beaird.“Free Country” by Adam Hambrick. Produced by AJ Pruis.“The Greatest Is Love” by Brad Williams. Produced by Brad Williams.“I’ve Seen a Lot of Highway” by Billy Don Burns. Produced by Denny Knight, Jerry Laseter and Benny Lawson.SONG of the Year“Addicted” Written by Marybeth Byrd, Caryn Dixon, Callie Dixon, Gabe Neal, Libby Cummings and Dennis Cooke. Performed by Marybeth Byrd.“Hey Maker” Written by Mason Horne, Heath Sanders and Casey Paraday. Performed by Mason Horne and Heath Sanders.“If I Was Your Cowboy” Written by David Adam Byrnes and Wade Kirby. Performed by David Adam Byrnes.“Just the Same” Written by Big Shane Thornton and Luke WIlliams. Performed by Big Shane Thornton featuring Justin Keith and Andy Wallis.“Walk of Honor” Written by Pamela Hopkins, Anna Brinker and Lonnie Abbott. Performed by Pamela Hopkins.SONGWRITER of the YearAdam HambrickCandy LeeErin EnderlinLance CarpenterPhil EvansMUSIC PRODUCER of the YearAndy WallsAnton RasmussenCliff ProwseTravis MobleyTyler BellSOUND ENGINEER of the YearAnton RasmussenBryce RobertsDarren CrispJeremy HuddlestonJon RaneyPROMOTER of the YearBeth BrumleyJon WalkerLacy HamptonLucas ClontsRickey CrawfordVIDEO of the Year“Arkansas Is Nice” by Bailey Bigger. Directed by Josh Cannon“Boot ‘n’ Rally” by Blane Howard. Directed by Steve Jawn.“Drive” by Tom Yankton. Directed by Micah Schweinsberg.“Just the Same” by Big Shane Thornton featuring Justin Keith and Andy Wallis. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.“People Pleaser” by Marybeth Byrd. Directed by Donny Herndon, Callie Dixon and Libby Cummings.RADIO STATION of the YearKAMO, “Nash Icon 94.3,” RogersKBFC, “Delta Country 93.5,” Forrest CityKDXY, “The Fox 104.9,” JonesboroKHPQ, “Hot Country 92.1,” ClintonKKYR, “Kicker 102.5,” TexarkanaRADIO DJ of the YearDJ Taylor, KSSN, Little RockJohnny Story, KCJC, RussellvilleLainey-Beth & The Chicken Hawk, KXRD, FayettevilleLisa Johnson, KHOZ, HarrisonMarty Scarbrough, KASU, JonesboroPUBLICATION / BLOG / PODCAST of the YearAY MagazineThe C.L.I.M.B.The CMBeatFayettetunesThe Peyton Collier PodcastVENUE of the YearThe Collins Theater (Paragould)The Hall (Little Rock)Hempstead Hall (Hope)The Majestic (Fort Smith)The Ozark Highlands Theater (Mountain View)YOUNG ARTIST of the YearBrody McKinneyBrooke MartinDrew PulliamGrace WellsSofie and the New RelicsBASS PLAYER of the YearDennis CrouchDoug DeForestGarrett JonesMichael RinneRobert AkersDRUMMER of the YearEvan HutchingsKirby BlandMitch TrotterQuinn HillScott GibsonFIDDLE PLAYER of the YearGeorge MasonJenee FleenorMichael SchembreNathan AgdeppaWayne MassengaleGUITAR PLAYER of the YearAlex CarsonDarren BerryJake StogdillJon ConleyRandall GeorgeSPECIALTY / UTILITY MUSICIAN of the YearCharles M. BarnesHarry ClarkJosh MathenyMichael HeavnerTim Crouch