Marybeth Byrd, one of the most nominated artists for the 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards

Nominees for the 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards were announced Thursday. Now in its 7th year, the annual awards ceremony honors independent recording artists and performers with a strong connection to Arkansas. The eligibility requirements stipulate that nominees must have either been born in Arkansas, lived here for “an ample period of time,” or “proven on a solid, regular basis an Arkansas presence through their live performances.”

This year’s most nominated artists include Marybeth Byrd (who competed on “American Idol” in 2023), David Adam Byrnes, Cliff Prowse, Sylamore Special and Andy Wallis, all of whom received four nominations.

Advertisement

The categories from last year’s awards have remained mostly consistent, with the exception of “SPECIALTY / UTILITY MUSICIAN of the Year,” which replaced “STEEL / DOBRO PLAYER of the Year,” and “MUSIC COLLABORATION of the Year,” which is a new category.

Advertisement

Winners will be determined via a combination of online fan voting (from March 1-14) and a special awards committee, and will be honored at a red carpet ceremony in Conway at Reynolds Performance Hall on June 3.

Here’s a complete list of the 2024 nominees:

Advertisement