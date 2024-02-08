FINDING YOUR (ARKANSAS) ROOTS: Levar Burton on PBS's "Finding Your Roots." Arkansas PBS

Levar Burton — the host and executive producer behind one of TV’s longest-running children’s programs, “Reading Rainbow” — visited Henry Louis Gates. Jr. for an episode of “Finding Your Roots,” which aired on Jan. 16. Uncovering details from Burton’s family tree, Burton paused at the news that his great-grandfather, Pearl B. Burton, and grandfather, Aaron C. Burton, were both school superintendents in Arkansas. “It fills me with great pride,” Burton said, “that I have inherited this mantle of educator really honestly.”

Advertisement

“That’s very cool,” Burton said, beginning to shed tears. “I’m very proud of that.” [Cue a generation of readers like myself reaching for the Kleenex, remembering fondly the inspiration from Burton’s literary advocacy on 1980s-era public television.]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas PBS (@arkansas_pbs)

Advertisement

The recipient of seven NAACP Awards, a Peabody, a Grammy and 15 Emmys also played the role of Kunta Kinte in the pivotal 1977 TV series “Roots” and Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” from 1987-1994. Watch the whole episode of “Finding Your Roots” here.