By
Stephanie Smittle
On
4:18 pm
FINDING YOUR (ARKANSAS) ROOTS: Levar Burton on PBS's "Finding Your Roots." Arkansas PBS

Levar Burton — the host and executive producer behind one of TV’s longest-running children’s programs, “Reading Rainbow” — visited Henry Louis Gates. Jr. for an episode of “Finding Your Roots,” which aired on Jan. 16. Uncovering details from Burton’s family tree, Burton paused at the news that his great-grandfather, Pearl B. Burton, and grandfather, Aaron C. Burton, were both school superintendents in Arkansas. “It fills me with great pride,” Burton said, “that I have inherited this mantle of educator really honestly.”

Advertisement

“That’s very cool,” Burton said, beginning to shed tears. “I’m very proud of that.” [Cue a generation of readers like myself reaching for the Kleenex, remembering fondly the inspiration from Burton’s literary advocacy on 1980s-era public television.]

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arkansas PBS (@arkansas_pbs)

Advertisement

The recipient of seven NAACP Awards, a Peabody, a Grammy and 15 Emmys also played the role of Kunta Kinte in the pivotal 1977 TV series “Roots” and Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” from 1987-1994. Watch the whole episode of “Finding Your Roots” here. 

Stephanie Smittle
Stephanie Smittle is editorial director at the Arkansas Times and will arm wrestle anyone who says Arkansas is boring.

Arkansas Times: Your voice in the fight

Are you tired of watered-down news and biased reporting? The Arkansas Times has been fighting for truth and justice for 50 years. As an alternative newspaper in Little Rock, we are tough, determined, and unafraid to take on powerful forces. With over 63,000 Facebook followers, 58,000 Twitter followers, 35,000 Arkansas blog followers, and 70,000 daily email blasts, we are making a difference. But we can't do it without you. Join the 3,400 paid subscribers who support our great journalism and help us hire more writers. Sign up for a subscription today or make a donation of as little as $1 and help keep the Arkansas Times feisty for years to come.

Donate Subscribe
Previous article Thursday open line
Tags

Commenting FAQs