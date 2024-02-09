By
Daniel Grear
Charles Reagan for FORMAT Festival

After two years of programming in Bentonville, FORMAT Festival announced Friday that it will be taking 2024 off.

While year one of the Walton-backed music, art and technology extravaganza went off mostly without a hitch, the 2023 iteration was the subject of controversy after “production challenges” led to an unexpected location change. A full three months after the bulk of the lineup was announced, FORMAT gave word that they’d be moving from the 250-acre Sugar Creek Airstrip to the much smaller Momentary grounds in downtown Bentonville. No refunds were offered, frustrating many people who had already purchased tickets under the impression that the festival would look and feel like it had the year before.

Notable performers from 2022 included Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War on Drugs, The Flaming Lips, Thundercat and Elle King; some of the most recognizable names from 2023 were LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX, Alanis Morissette, Modest Mouse and Leon Bridges.

Here’s FORMAT’s full statement:

