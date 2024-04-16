By
ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA:
‘HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE’
SATURDAY 4/20. Robinson Center. 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $56-$179. 

Can you really think of a better way to spend 4/20/24 (a palindrome, no less!) than to be gloriously stoned for a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” while the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performs every note of the film’s iconic score? Surely the holiday timing is a coincidence, but combining the most innocent, nostalgic and fantastical entry in an already stoner-friendly movie series with the wondrously sensory experience of live strings sounds to me like a cannabis enthusiast’s wet dream. Composer John Williams — also responsible for the music in “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jurassic Park,” among dozens of other soundtracks — has made a career out of dreaming up instantly recognizable theme songs, but I’d argue that there’s nothing quite as transportative as the plaintive celesta flourishes at the beginning of “Hedwig’s Theme.” Get tickets here.

