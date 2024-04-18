By
Stephanie Smittle
On
12:30 pm
Q of Season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

A staid but supportive audience turned out to Club Sway in downtown Little Rock Wednesday night for a performance from Q, a contestant on Season 16 of “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” the finals of which air on Friday. (#teamsapphira here, for the record!) Q, known on the season for immaculate runway looks crafted with a meticulous seamstress’s hand, is also a dynamic mover on stage — and a comedy queen, at that. 

Her runway looks last night were, as ever, stunning, the first being a sort of “Lucille Ball takes the Magical Mystery Tour, but dressed as a Popple.” (Eat your heart out, Sid & Marty Krofft!)

Stephanie Smittle
Q of Season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at Club Sway

The second feather-centric outfit — undoubtedly handmade by Q herself — I’m dubbing “excessively wealthy bird gets engaged; throws opulent wedding party for all her bird friends.” It was delightful, as were the performances from local queens like Envy S. Hart, Gianna Colucci, Pagan Holliday, Lady Kassandra the White and the acrobatic Salem Savant.

Stephanie Smittle
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Q on the balcony at Club Sway
Stephanie Smittle
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Q at Club Sway
Salem Savant
Salem Savant
Lady Cassandra the White
Lady Cassandra the White

Arkansas has, despite some hatemongering anti-drag and anti-trans legislation, become a bit buzzy in the broader drag world in the last few years; drag queen Symone’s comedic, sartorial and artistic triumphs on Season 13 made big waves, and Fayetteville-based queen Maddy Morphosis landed at the center of an evolving conversation about queerness, straightness and representation when she landed on Season 14.

Also, just when we thought we could not love her more, Q was coerced into calling the Hogs and was a wildly good sport about it. Viva Bible Belt drag!

Stephanie Smittle
Stephanie Smittle is editorial director at the Arkansas Times.

