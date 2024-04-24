Still from "The Matrix" (1999) Warner Bros.

Need a little help getting the in the summer mood? CALS Ron Robinson Theater — where May film screenings include such school’s-out teen classics as “Dazed and Confused” and “American Graffiti” — is happy to oblige.

The rest of the lineup for May is less explicitly balmy, but I’d argue that “Footloose” and “Spaceballs“ both have a way of honoring summertime lawlessness, albeit for entirely different reasons. Also on the always-eclectic docket of picks are “The Matrix,“ which might be the most big screen-friendly option this month, and the unintentionally campy “Mommie Dearest,“ which may or may not be one of the worst films of all time.

Advertisement

All screenings begin at 7 p.m. and cost $5, except “Reel Injun,” which starts at 7 p.m. and is free; “Leonardo: The Works,” which starts at 4 p.m. and costs $10; and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” which starts at 8 p.m. and costs $8. Tickets can be purchased here, and beer, wine and concessions will be sold on site. A full list of the May offerings:

Thursday, May 2 — “Reel Injun” (2009, NR)

Advertisement

Friday, May 3 — “The Matrix” (1999, R)

Advertisement

Saturday, May 4 — “Spaceballs” (1987, PG)

Advertisement

Tuesday, May 7 — “Mildred Pierce” (1945, NR)

Advertisement

Friday, May 10 — “Footloose” (1984, PG)

Advertisement

Saturday, May 11 — “Leonardo: The Works” (2019)

Tuesday, May 14 — “Mommie Dearest” (1981, R)

Advertisement

Tuesday, May 21 — “Serial Mom” (1994, R)

Tuesday, May 28 — “Psycho” (1960, R)

Thursday, May 30 — “American Graffiti” (1973, PG)

Friday, May 31 — “Dazed and Confused” (1993, R)