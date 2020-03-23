Arkansas Times Publisher and part-time farmer Alan Leveritt is delivering bi-colored, purple and green Skyphos Butterhead lettuces for the next couple of weeks to Edwards Food Giant. Leveritt grows them without any pesticide sprays and cuts them the night before for freshness. Leveritt grows these on his India Blue Farm in north Pulaski County and ordinarily sells them at the temporarily closed Hillcrest Farmers Market.

Find your store.