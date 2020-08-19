We are excited to announce that the Oyster Bar is reopening its doors on select dates. Our first official opening night will be Aug. 27, 2020!

We will be open by reservation only which means that it’s your table for the night; you come when you’re ready!

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6:15 p.m. and doors close at 10 p.m.

You can expect great drinks, tasty food, and live music on our new stage from Jim Mills. Music reservations are $38/person and include:

Appetizers

Chargrilled Gulf Oysters

House Hushpuppies with Butter

Main

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Key West Pink Shrimp (Peel-N-Eat)

Manchego Cheese Grits

Mustard Greens

Please contact Sarah at 501-666-7100 to book your table. We look forward to seeing you there!