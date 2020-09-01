Have you discovered the Momentary yet? Located in downtown Bentonville, this contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is the place to discover today’s visual, performing and culinary arts. From craft cocktails and coffee creations at one of its unique culinary venues to admiring contemporary art everywhere you look indoors or outside (where you’ll find bocce ball fun on the Momentary Green), the Momentary is the perfect hang-out for everyone. Admission is free.

Nick Cave: Until

Opening Sept. 12 is Nick Cave: Until, the largest and most ambitious project yet from the renowned artist. This immersive exhibition is a visual feast for the eyes, spanning over 24,000 square feet of gallery space at the Momentary and bursting with colorful wind spinners, wallpapers, found objects, beads and a crystal cloud beckoning visitors to climb its ladders and discover a private garden.

But below its surface, “Until’ is a response to the question: Is there racism in heaven? Through visual art and mixed media, Nick Cave addresses gender, race, and gun violence in America, and asks viewers to think about where we are today and what the future may look like.

Admission is free; the show runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball

Ready to play? There are two lanes of bocce ball on the Momentary Green. Ball sets are available for rental per hour (first come, first served) and are sanitized thoroughly after each use. Beer and light snacks such as chips and salsa, walking tacos and more are available for purchase. Enjoy a cool, refreshing beverage on the Green or at the outdoor RØDE Bar. Open Friday-Sunday now through Oct. 11.