“ Ansel Adams in Our Time” is now on view through Jan. 3, 2021;

Calling all photographers and nature enthusiasts! Ansel Adams is a familiar name to people both in and outside the art world. For more than 50 years, Adams captured the breathtaking beauty of the United States in stunning black-and-white photographs, many of which have been frozen in a time gone by.

In “Ansel Adams in Our Time,” visitors can discover more than 100 of Adams’ most iconic works like never before, displayed alongside 19th-century photographers and contemporary artists who both influenced, and were influenced by, the legendary American artist, such as Mark Klett, Trevor Paglen, Catherine Opie, Matthew Brandt, Will Wilson, Abelardo Morell, Victoria Sambunaris and Binh Danh.

Throughout this photography exhibition are captured moments of nature found in national parks, the American Southwest, desert and wilderness spaces, and more. In addition to admiring the photographs themselves, visitors to the exhibition also have the opportunity to learn about the history and production of pre-digital photography.

In the month of October, Crystal Bridges is offering two opportunities to connect with artists featured in the exhibition: a digital talk with photographer Catherine Opie and a virtual art class led by artist Matthew Brandt.

Join a Digital Talk with Photographer Catherine Opie

7-8 p.m., Thu., Oct. 15

Join us for an evening with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie, presenting a conversation on her work including “Yosemite,” seen in “Ansel Adams in Our Time.” In her portraits and landscapes, Opie establishes a level of ambiguity around identity and place by exaggerating masculine or feminine characteristics, or by exaggerating the distance of the shot, cropping, or blurring her landscapes. Retrospectives of her work have been held at the Guggenheim Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston.

Join a Virtual Art Class with Artist Matthew Brandt

noon-1:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 17

Join artist Matthew Brandt via Zoom for an experimental afternoon of landscape-inspired screen printing. Drawing on Brandt’s work “Ketchup and Mustard” from the “Taste Tests Series,” currently on view in “Ansel Adams in Our Time,” participants will create their own screened prints utilizing a variety of edible condiments. Art supplies needed for the workshop are included in the ticket price and shipped to your door ― but hurry, the deadline to order for shipping is Oct. 7! Brandt has been the subject of institutional solo shows at the Newark Museum, the Columbus Museum of Art, Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art and SCAD Museum of Art, Savannah.

Get tickets and sign up for programs at CrystalBridges.org.

This exhibition is organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.