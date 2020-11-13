Have you seen the lights yet? The North Forest Lights are back for a second season at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Enjoy an enchanted, nighttime walk through the woods featuring dynamic, nature-inspired lighting elements and immersive soundscapes. Five distinct installations bring the soul of the forest to life with light, sound and sensory effects in a captivating, family-friendly experience. Now, you can purchase tickets Wednesday through Monday starting at 6 p.m. (The museum is closed on Tuesdays.)

In addition to viewing the installations, enjoy The Village, a gathering area and place to purchase seasonal beverages (hot cocoa, coffee, wine, beer) and snacks (hot dogs, cronuts, roasted pecans, loaded fries, and more). Branded merchandise is also available, including glow gear!

Advertisement

Culinary baskets are also available to enhance the North Forest Lights experience. Treat your date to a romantic Heart of the Forest basket with a bottle of wine, chocolates and more, or enjoy a Campfire basket, which includes a bottle of sparkling cider, cookies, brownies, apples and more, perfect to share with friends or the kids. Baskets will be available for purchase online when you buy your ticket. Baskets must be ordered 24 hours in advance of your ticket time.

Advertisement

To ensure a safe and stress-free experience for all visitors, new COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place throughout North Forest Lights, and face coverings must be worn at all times.

Advertisement

Upgrade Your Experience: Book a North Forest Snow Globe!

Something enchanting is coming to the Ozarks. Set in the middle of North Forest Lights next to Dale Chihuly’s Sole d’Oro sculpture, the North Forest Snow Globe Experience includes two hours inside a cozy, see-through snow globe dome with lights, music, and faux fur blankets, specialty food, cocktails and a Snow Globe Concierge. Tickets to this snow globe experience also include entry to North Forest Lights and a shuttle pick-up to bring you to your snow globe upon arrival.

This is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the holidays or a special occasion in a safe, socially distanced environment. Snow globes are sure to book up quickly, so don’t miss your chance to experience a unique special occasion under the stars immersed in North Forest Lights!

North Forest Lights were created by Moment Factory and are open through April 4, 2021. Museum members receive a special discount on tickets.