Visit Saracen Casino Resort to earn entries daily in the month of November until 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, for your chance to win up to $500 Q Play and your chance to win the Grand Prize drawing.

At 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, Christmas will come early as someone will walk away with the keys to a 2020 Cadillac XT4 courtesy of Smart Cadillac.

Activate your entries every Saturday from 4-9:50 p.m.