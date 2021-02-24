Many Arkansas residents may be unaware that they could qualify for an Arkansas Medical Marijuana Card. In fact, several medical conditions qualify for treatment in the state of Arkansas. For qualifying patients, schedule an evaluation today using code ART21 for $20 off your appointment.

Qualifying For An Arkansas Medical Marijuana Card

Advertisement

In order to qualify for a medical marijuana card in Arkansas, patients must be diagnosed with a qualifying medical condition, obtain a written certification from a licensed physician and provide proof of Arkansas residency.

The first step in the process is to schedule an evaluation with a certified physician in order to receive an approval. When your doctor approves you, they will send your certification form to you on the very same day. Learn more about our telemedicine options and qualify from the comfort of your own home.

Advertisement

How Can I Find a Doctor

Advertisement

At Arkansas Marijuana Card, all of our doctors are licensed and trained to recommend patients for medical marijuana treatment. Currently, all appointments are conveniently and safely conducted through a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform. Patients can connect from their smartphone, tablet or computer for a secure, 20-30 minute video consultation with one of our doctors.

Upon review of the patient’s medical history, the doctor will confirm that the medical condition would qualify and benefit from medical marijuana treatment. Once confirmed, the doctor will provide the patient with a signed certification on the same day. Following the certification, patients will receive their Arkansas medical marijuana card allowing them to visit local dispensaries and legally purchase medical cannabis products.

The Benefits of Medical Marijuana

Medical marijuana can be a safe and effective treatment option providing numerous benefits for a variety of medical conditions and symptoms. While the conception may be that only patients with life-threatening diseases may seek treatment, the Arkansas medical marijuana program allows for several other conditions such as: glaucoma, ALS, Crohn’s Disease, ulcerative colitis, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), arthritis and fibromyalgia ( just to name a few) to qualify for treatment.

Advertisement

About Arkansas Marijuana Card

Arkansas Marijuana Card and its affiliate companies across the country have helped more than 70,000 patients obtain their medical marijuana card nationwide, with clinics in Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana.

In addition to safe, easy telemedicine appointments, Arkansas Marijuana Card is unmatched in offering patient resources. Some of the patient benefits include: same day approval, price match guarantee and veterans discounts.

Patients interested in booking a risk-free evaluation, can visit ArkansasMarijuanaCard.com. Schedule today using code ART21 for $20 off your risk-free consultation.