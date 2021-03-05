Work Out at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville

Flex your maker muscles this spring and summer at the Scott Sponsored Amazeum in Bentonville with a new program for adults and teens. What are maker muscles? You’ve had them since childhood, and like most muscles, they don’t get enough exercise. We’re talking about creativity and curiosity.

The Amazeum is expanding opportunities for adults and teens specifically designed to give those latent maker muscles a good workout. Sessions in the Amazeum Workshop provide an opportunity for people ages 13 to 99+ to explore their creativity this March, May and June. Led by Amazeum Makers in Residence along with the Amazeum creative team, sessions provide everything that is needed to access and apply your creativity and curiosity.

Makers in Residence are professional makers, artists and craftspeople who “move” into the Amazeum for an extended period. “We immerse the makers and community in rich experiences where the arts and sciences intersect that ignite curiosity, elicit play and experimentation, build the capacity of the Amazeum team, and enrich and positively contribute to the makers and the community,” says Erik Smith, Amazeum director of exhibits and facilities. At the Amazeum making is as much about quality of life as creating something uniquely your own.

To launch Workshop Sessions, the Amazeum tapped three Arkansas makers, Chase Young, Acadia Kandora and Maxi Dominguez.

Chase Young’s early influences in the desert Southwest lead him to organic sculpture. His sessions in March introduce the process of mold making and casting using the soft calcium carbonate skeleton of a cuttlefish. Participants can use traditional carving methods to create the mold, or impress a 3D printed object into the skeleton before filling the mold with pewter.

Acadia Kandora cites nature and landscapes as the greatest influence on her work. Her sessions in May focus on the process of printmaking. For centuries, carving images in wood blocks, soft stones or clay, inking, and transferring the image to paper, cloth or another material served as the only way for cultures around the world to share creative work. Participants in her sessions use traditional techniques combined with laser cutters and other technology to create prints.

Maxi Dominguez joins the Amazeum team for workshop sessions in July. He is an interdisciplinary artist, designer, educator and entrepreneur whose passion for creative arts began with a cut and sew project as a child. His sessions focus on the process of screen-printing.

Make 2021 the year you flex your maker muscles at the Scott Family Amazeum. It’s probably been a while since exercise has been this much fun.

Thanks to support from the Windgate Foundation, session fees are affordable, materials and supplies are provided and participants receive additional materials to continue working those maker muscles at home. For complete details and registration information visit amazeum.org/makers/sessions.

— Paul Stolt