“Crafting America,” a new exhibition developed by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, celebrates the skill and individuality of craft within the broad context of American art. From jewelry to furniture to sculptures and more, this exhibition is dazzling and full of surprises.

Featuring over 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass and more unexpected materials, Crafting America presents a diverse and inclusive story of American craft from the 1940s to today, highlighting the work of artists such as Ruth Asawa, Beatrice Wood, Shan Goshorn, Nick Cave and more. Craft has long been a realm accessible to the broadest range of individuals, providing an opportunity to explore personal creativity, innovation, and technical skill. This exhibition foregrounds varied backgrounds and perspectives in craft, from the vital contributions of Indigenous artists to the new skills and points of view brought by immigrants to the United States.

We want to hear how craft has impacted your life, too! Share Your Craft Story is a community-driven project collecting stories about personal connections to craft objects. Anyone can submit their story on the Crystal Bridges website. Who knows, your story might also be shown in the exhibition gallery!

In the month of March, Crystal Bridges is also offering several programs to connect with artists and concepts featured in “Crafting America”:

Join a Digital Talk with Artist Kathy Butterly

7-8 p.m., Thursday, March 11

In this conversation, visual artist Kathy Butterly will discuss her work, moderated by artist EJ Hauser. Butterly is an artist living and working in New York City and Maine. Her works are in museum collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art; MoMA; the Brooklyn Museum; Carnegie Museum; and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and she has been the recipient of several awards.

Join a Virtual Crafternoon Event with Local Artists

Lee Byers and Danny Baskin: 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 9

Anthony Sonnenberg and Jeffry Mitchell: 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 23

Crafternoon is a series of virtual gatherings hosted by local craft artists and friends in support of the exhibition. Local artists will share stories and tips as they discuss their current projects and the role that craft plays in their community. Guests are welcome to bring any creative project they’re working on and connect virtually with other crafters and our hosts. Crafternoons are held every other Tuesday afternoon throughout the exhibition’s run.

Get tickets and sign up for programs at CrystalBridges.org.