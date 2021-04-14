Win two tickets to see the Allman Betts Band and two Murphy Arts District t-shirts!

See The Allman Betts Band • Indoor Music Concert at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado Saturday, May 1.

After a successful year touring as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts are joining forces to form The Allman Betts Band.

The Allman Betts Band kicked off 2019 with a new album and worldwide tour that features new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. The new album was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). Former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leveall guests on the record.

