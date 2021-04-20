The Momentary is a contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, located in downtown Bentonville next to 8th Street Market. As the winter thaws into a glorious spring, there are several opportunities to enjoy the beautiful weather while discovering today’s visual, performing and culinary arts in a communal, welcoming space. Find out what The Momentary has to offer this spring:

Discover contemporary visual art everywhere

The galleries at the Momentary are filled with art across three new, free exhibitions:

Advertisement

“Sarah Cain: In Nature” is a colorful, abstract, site-specific exhibition featuring works on canvas, functional floor paintings, sculpture, and a stained-glass window. On view until May 30.

“Derrick Adams: Sanctuary” is inspired by “The Green Book” and reimagines safe destinations for Black Americans featuring mixed media, sculpture and collage. On view until June 6.

“Diana Al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds” features striking works of sculpture and wall panels from the Syrian American artist. On view until June 13.

Insider tip: Don’t miss all the outdoor art found on the grounds as well, including the newest installation, “Light of Freedom” by Abigail DeVille (accessed from inside the building).

Get your patio vibes on with beer, bites and bocce ball

Return to outdoor activity and outdoor weather! Cool off at the patio-style outdoor RØDE Bar with a selection of snacks and drinks, grab a bite at the Momentary Food Truck, and rent a bocce ball lane, all located in the Arvest Bank Courtyard (near the main entrance).

Advertisement

Visitors can also take their food and drinks and have a picnic on the Momentary Green. Bring a blanket and enjoy the lovely weather and views.

Going up! Visit the tower bar

Want to indulge in classy craft cocktails? At the Tower Bar, enjoy tried-and-true classics or indulge in a seasonal drink while enjoying high-flying, floor-to-ceiling views of Bentonville in spring. Ages 21-plus.

Advertisement

The Tower Bar opens to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Insider tip: Want to avoid lines at the Tower Bar? Visit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights and indulge in their weekday special: a charcuterie board and full bottle of wine for $40. Split it with a friend and save while enjoying soaring views of Bentonville.

Safety measures are in place

The Momentary has safety measures in place, and per CDC guidelines, face coverings are required for all staff and visitors ages 10 years and older. Learn more about the Momentary’s safety measures here.

Visit theMomentary.org and plan your visit today.