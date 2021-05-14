It’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in.

Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.

Are you THE RELAXER?

Welcome to the Spa-City, baby! One of Hot Springs’ first mottos was “We Bathe the World,” and that’s what you’ll come for. Hot Springs is the perfect place to relieve that everyday stress and just chill out. Our thermal waters are rumored to be not only soothing, but healing. Check out the bathhouses while you’re here — really, treat yourself. You deserve it!



Spa Day Get pampered at the Quapaw Baths & Spa or the Buckstaff Bathhouse!

Tea Time! Brew some tea at the hot water fountains. Treat Yourself Stay at the Hotel Hale in Downtown, or Lookout Point Lakeside Inn on Lake Hamilton.