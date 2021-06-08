It t’s time to plan your trip to Hot Springs. Picking the things to see and do in the Spa City is so easy; the only hard part is fitting it all in.

Thermal water soaks, trails and lakes, horse racing, botanical gardens, thrill rides, craft beer, food and history galore await, and Hot Springs has so many amazing restaurants, attractions and places to lay your head at night. If you haven’t requested your free vacation guide, there’s no time like the present! Inside you’ll find a quiz that you can take based on the things you love to do the most, and we’ll help you learn the type of traveler you are! No matter what, do Hot Springs your way.

Are you THE GO-GETTER?

You are a go-getter! An itinerary packed with a little bit of everything is exactly what you need on your vacation. You’re always on the move and this trip to Hot Springs won’t be any different. Blood-pumping action, rollercoasters, alligator feedings, hands-on fun, or maybe an incredible zipline through the Ouachita mountains? Make the time and see it all, you busy-bee.

Pet an Alligator No, really. You can even hold a baby alligator if you like at the Arkansas Alligator Farm & Petting Zoo.

Ride, Splash, Dance Magic Springs Theme & Water Park opens in May. Plan now to have all the fun later!

Magic before your Eyes The Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic offers mind-blowing magic shows for the whole family … and comedy too!